The Tragedy of Macbeth, Joel Coen’s film with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand goes to Apple and A24

Apple Original Films And A24 announced today that they will collaborate on the highly anticipated “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, the new film by Joel Coen, interpreted by Denzel Washington And Frances McDormand. The film will be released in cinemas around the world by the end of the year, and then arrive in streaming on the platform Apple TV +.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”, obviously taken from the famous Shakespearean tragedy, will see Washington in the role of Macbeth and McDormand in those of Lady Macbeth. Also in the cast Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling And Brendan Gleeson. As for the technical sector, Coen finds some of his faithful collaborators, including Bruno Delbonnel as a director of photography, Mary Zophres as a costume designer and Carter Burwell as the author of the soundtrack. Coen, in addition to directing, produces the film with McDormand and Robert Graf.

With this deal, Apple has secured a great flagship title for next season, after doing very well last year with “On The Rocks”, by Sofia Coppola with Rashida Jones and Bill Murray, and the winner of the Grand Jury Prize of the Sundance Film Festival “Boys State”.

Apple Original films featured in the Apple Tv + catalog

In addition, in the Apple Original Films catalog there are several interesting titles, including “Greyhound”, written and performed by Tom Hanks; the animated film “Wolfwalkers”, Oscar nominee and AFI Fest winner; “The Banker”, a film dealing with racial injustice, with Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson; the new film by Anthony and Joe Russo “Cherry “, with Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo; “Palmer” with Justin Timberlake, directed by Fisher Stevens, the world success film “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” by director RJ Cutler and the documentary “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds” by Werner Herzog.