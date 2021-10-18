The Tragedy of Macbeth – New teaser for Joel Coen’s film

SEE ALSO: The first trailer of The Tragedy of Macbeth

A24 has unveiled the new teaser of The Tragedy of Macbeth, film written and directed by Joel Coen (for the first time without his brother Ethan) based on the work of William Shakespeare.

Denzel Washington plays the eponymous Scottish lord, convinced by three witches that he will become the next King of Scotland. Frances McDormand and his wife, Lady Macbeth, which feeds her husband’s ambitions to the point of catastrophe.

The teaser allows us to admire the fascinating formal register of the film, which adopts black and white and an aspect ratio of 4: 3. The release is expected for 25th December in American theaters, and for the January 14 on Apple TV +. You will find the video below.

The teaser

The cast

Besides Denzel Washington interprets and Frances McDormand, in the cast of The Tragedy of Macbeth appear Alex Hassell, Bertie Carvel, Brendan Gleeson, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Miles Anderson, Matt Helm, Moses Ingram, Kathryn Hunter, Scott Subiono, Brian Thompson, Lucas Barker, Stephen Root, Robert Gilbert, Ethan Hutchison And James Udom.

Production

The film makes use of some regular collaborators of the Coen brothers: the director of photography Bruno Delbonnel, the costume designer Mary Zophres and the composer Carter Burwell. The assembly is of Lucian Johnston And Reginald Jaynes, while the sets are by Stefan Dechant. Joel Coen he is also a producer together with Frances McDormand And Robert Graff.

Source: A24