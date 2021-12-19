‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’, new teaser for the adaptation with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand | Awards Today

By Editorial Staff

New teaser trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth, adaptation of William Shakespeare’s masterpiece written and directed by Joel Coen and with Academy Awards Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The film, in co-production between A24 and Apple, will debut in US theaters starting December 25, January 14 on Apple TV +.

A work of strong chiaroscuro and enchanting anger: Joel Coen’s boldly inventive vision of the “Scottish tragedy” is a film that gazes open-mouthed at a sorrowful world undone by blind greed and reckless ambition. With the meticulous portrayal of worn-out and world-weary characters, a surprisingly introspective Denzel Washington – he is the man who should be king, according to prophecy – and a Machiavellian Frances McDormand, his mistress, are a couple pushed into political assassination. – and upset with guilt – after the cunning predictions of a trio of “strange sisters” (a virtuoso interpretation by Kathryn Hunter). While it echoes the prohibitive visual designs and proportions of Laurence Olivier’s classic 1940s Shakespeare adaptations, as well as harking back to the bloody medieval madness of Kurosawa’s “The Blood Throne”, Coen’s story of noise and fury is entirely his own and undoubtedly seen today, is the frightening representation of an amorous political power grab that, like its hero, sinks mercilessly into hell.

From December 25th in selected US theaters and from January 14th on Apple TV +, for all subscribers

