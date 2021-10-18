‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’: new teaser trailer for the film with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand | Awards Today

News

'The Tragedy of Macbeth': new teaser trailer for the film with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

New, hypnotic teaser trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth, original and unedited adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play written and directed by the Oscar winner Joel Coen. In the cast, the winners of the statuette Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

The film is a work of strong chiaroscuro and enchanting anger: Joel Coen’s boldly inventive vision of the “Scottish tragedy” is a film that gazes at a painful world undone by blind greed and reckless ambition. With the meticulous portrayal of worn and world-weary characters, a surprisingly introspective Denzel Washington – he is the man who should be king, according to prophecy – and a Machiavellian Frances McDormand, his mistress, are a couple pushed into political assassination. – and upset with guilt – after the cunning predictions of a trio of “strange sisters” (a virtuoso interpretation by Kathryn Hunter). While it echoes the prohibitive visual designs and proportions of Laurence Olivier’s classic 1940s Shakespeare adaptations, as well as harking back to the bloody medieval madness of Kurosawa’s “The Blood Throne”, Coen’s story of noise and fury is entirely his own and undoubtedly seen today, is the frightening representation of an amorous political power grab that, like its hero, sinks mercilessly into hell.

The Tragedy of Macbeth will debut in US theaters starting December 25, and streaming on Apple TV + from January 14.

Source: Looper


