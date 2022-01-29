‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’: the film with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand opens the New York Film Festival | Awards Today

By Editorial Staff

It will be the expected The Tragedy of Macbeth, an unreleased adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play written and directed by Joel Coen, to open the New York Film Festival world premiere. The US festival runs this year from September 24 to October 10.

In the cast of the film the Oscars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, respectively as Lord and Lady Macbeth. The film of Joel Coen it is defined “like a work of strong chiaroscuro and enchanting anger. This boldly inventive version is an anguished film that stares, mouth open, at a grieving world annihilated by blind greed and reckless ambition. In Coen’s film a surprisingly introverted Denzel Washington is the man who wanted to be King, and a Machiavellian Frances McDormand is his mistress, a couple driven to political assassination, and guilt, after the cunning predictions of a trio of ‘strange sisters’. The film echoes the visual designs – and theatrical proportions, of classic 1940s Shakespeare adaptations by Laurence Olivier, as well as the bloody medieval madness of Akira Kurosawa’s “Blood Throne”. “

The Tragedy of Macbeth, which still doesn’t have a US release date, is an A24 / Apple exclusive distribution.

Source: IndieWire