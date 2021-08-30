The Tragedy of Macbeth, the first photo of the film with Denzel Washington

ROME – “The Tragedy of Macbeth” from Joel Coen will have its world premiere on the opening night of 59th New York Film Festival , the next September 24 . A work with strong chiaroscuro and enchanting anger: the boldly inventive vision of the «tragedy of Scotland»By Joel Coen is a film that gazes open-mouthed at a painful world undone by blind greed and reckless ambition.

With the meticulous interpretation of worn-out and world-weary characters, a Denzel Washington surprisingly introspective – he is the man who should be king, according to the prophecy – and a Machiavellian Frances McDormand, his lady, are a couple driven to political assassination – and shocked by guilt – after the astute predictions of a trio of “strange sisters”(A virtuoso interpretation by Kathryn Hunter). While it echoes the prohibitive visual designs and proportions of Laurence Olivier’s classic 1940s Shakespeare adaptations, as well as harking back to the bloody medieval madness of Kurosawa’s “The Blood Throne”, Coen’s story of noise and fury is entirely his own and undoubtedly seen today, is the frightening representation of an amorous political power grab that, like its hero, sinks mercilessly into hell.