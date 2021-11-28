‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ the new trailer from Apple TV +

It’s been more than two months since the director Joel Coen presented his adaptation of Shakespeare “The Tragedy of Macbeth“At the opening of the New York Film Festival.

The film will hit theaters on Christmas Day, followed by streaming on Apple TV+ on January 14, with Apple and A24 who hope to enter the Oscar race late.

With the photograph of the Oscar nominee Bruno Delbonnel (“The darkest hour “,” Amelie “) in glorious black and white, the film should easily get a number of nominations.

The film is played by Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Corey Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson and Harry Melling.

In an interview done for IndieWire, the director declared his desire to be able to release the film at the cinema, on the best and largest possible screen.

The worst nightmare for a director is that someone has seen your film on a plane, ”he said Coen.

“When I first entered the world of cinema – almost 40 years ago – the reason I was able to make films with Ethan [Coen], the reason we were able to have a career is because the studios at that point had a market that was a prop for riskier films…; VHS cassettes or all of these home video markets, essentially television“, he said Coen, whose independent directorial debut, “Blood Simple “ of 1984 with his brother Ethan, premiered at the New York Film Festival.

His latest film “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs“ was also released in streaming on Netflix in 2018.

I have mixed feelings about streaming… On the one hand you want people to see it on a big screen.

