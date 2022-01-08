The Tragedy of Macbeth, the official trailer of the new film by Joel Coen with Denzel Washington [VIDEO]

January 14 will arrive on Apple TV + the new film by Joel Coen, The Tragedy of Macbeth, based on William Shakespeare’s play. The director’s new project will be the first that will not also see the signature of his brother Ethan.

For the occasion, the author decided to shoot entirely in black and white, as can also be seen in the trailer that you find at the end of the article, and on several occasions he spoke of the fact that, to give the feature a completely detached look from reality, he opted for studios. According to the images, the project seems to be quite faithful to the setting that characterized the original work.

A long job that has had to collide, like other titles in recent years, with the stops due to the pandemic. The shooting of the film in fact began at the beginning of 2020 and then stopped for several months between March and July of the same year. Only a few months ago, the first teaser of the feature film also arrived, which met with some success among the public and fans of Joel Coen’s cinema.

In the cast of The Tragedy of Macbeth we find Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Kathryn Hunter, Moses Ingram. As for the soundtrack, however, it was entrusted to Carter Burwell, historical collaborator of the Coen brothers. The film was produced by A24 and IAC Films, while the screenplay was handled entirely by Joel Coen.

The tragedy of the Bard, we recall, tells of a Scottish lord who is convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next king of Scotland, while his ambitious wife supports him in his plans to conquer power. Waiting for the imminent release of the film, however, you can admire the trailer, which you can find at the bottom of the article.

