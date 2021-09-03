The Tragedy of Macbeth, two extraordinary Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in the new film Apple Original

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”By Joel Coen will have its world premiere on the opening night of the 59th New York Film Festival, on September 24th.

A work of strong chiaroscuro and enchanting anger: Joel Coen’s boldly inventive vision of the “Scottish tragedy” is a film that gazes open-mouthed at a painful world undone by blind greed and reckless ambition.

With the meticulous portrayal of worn and world-weary characters, a surprisingly introspective Denzel Washington – he is the man who should be king, according to prophecy – and a Machiavellian Frances McDormand, his mistress, are a couple pushed into political assassination. – and upset with guilt – after the cunning predictions of a trio of “strange sisters” (a virtuoso interpretation by Kathryn Hunter).

While it echoes the prohibitive visual designs and proportions of Laurence Olivier’s classic 1940s Shakespeare adaptations, as well as harking back to the bloody medieval madness of Kurosawa’s “The Blood Throne”, Coen’s story of noise and fury is entirely his own and undoubtedly seen today, is the frightening representation of an amorous political power grab that, like its hero, sinks mercilessly into hell.