News

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ will close the 65 BIF Festival

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The Tragedy of Macbeth is the closing film of 65th BFI London Film Festival.

Here the official website of the Festival

The film written and directed by Joel Coen and produced by A24 And Apple Original Films will have its European premiere on Sunday 17 October for LFF Gala venue.

Joel Coen will be present at the preview.

The Tragedy of Macbeth adaptation from Shakespeare

The Tragedy of Macbeth , waiting film with Denzel Washington And Frances Mcdorman, is an adaptation of the classic tragedy of William Shakespeare.

The tragedy of Macbeth the first official photo of Joel Coen’s film

Joel Coen he commented on the invitation to the Festival.

“Shakespeare belongs to humanity but he comes from England.

Having borrowed its cultural heritage and having been fortunate enough to have worked with some of its most brilliant actors, I am honored to bring this film to the London Film Festival for its European premiere. “

Tricia Tuttle, artistic director of the BFI London Film Festival adds:

“There we’re in love with Joel’s adaptation Coen of Shakespeare’s Scottish tragedy. Located in a magical place halfway between theater and cinema, The Tragedy of Macbeth it is an extraordinary production. The black and white of Bruno Delbonnel captures the almost expressionist sets of the set designer Stefan Dechant and the soundtrack of Carter Burwell it’s bewitching. And if the entire cast, which also includes many British talents, is in itself excellent, Frances McDormand And Denzel Washington they are hypnotic as the couple collapsing from their political ambition. So many of us missed the big screen last year and this film is the perfect celebration to return to the cinema, close the festival and welcome Joel Coen. “

Opening film of the BIF and much more

The opening film of the Festival will instead be the western The Harder They Fall with the gala dedicated to Jane Campion and to the film The Power of the Dog.

The Harder They Fall will open the London film Festival

All films certainly destined to be the protagonists of the next awards Oscar.

The 65th BFI London Film Festival will take place from Wednesday 6 October to Sunday 17 October 2021. The full program will be announced on 7 September 2021.

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

812
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
798
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
796
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
617
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
594
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
560
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
529
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
422
News

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers
403
News

that’s why the cryptocurrency got up yesterday!
382
News

Polkadot (DOT) prices increased by 100%, derivatives data show more room for upside Author: Cointelegraph – Economy and Finance
To Top