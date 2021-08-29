‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ will close the 65 BIF Festival

The Tragedy of Macbeth is the closing film of 65th BFI London Film Festival.

The film written and directed by Joel Coen and produced by A24 And Apple Original Films will have its European premiere on Sunday 17 October for LFF Gala venue.

Joel Coen will be present at the preview.

The Tragedy of Macbeth adaptation from Shakespeare

The Tragedy of Macbeth , waiting film with Denzel Washington And Frances Mcdorman, is an adaptation of the classic tragedy of William Shakespeare.

Joel Coen he commented on the invitation to the Festival.

“Shakespeare belongs to humanity but he comes from England.

Having borrowed its cultural heritage and having been fortunate enough to have worked with some of its most brilliant actors, I am honored to bring this film to the London Film Festival for its European premiere. “

Tricia Tuttle, artistic director of the BFI London Film Festival adds:

“There we’re in love with Joel’s adaptation Coen of Shakespeare’s Scottish tragedy. Located in a magical place halfway between theater and cinema, The Tragedy of Macbeth it is an extraordinary production. The black and white of Bruno Delbonnel captures the almost expressionist sets of the set designer Stefan Dechant and the soundtrack of Carter Burwell it’s bewitching. And if the entire cast, which also includes many British talents, is in itself excellent, Frances McDormand And Denzel Washington they are hypnotic as the couple collapsing from their political ambition. So many of us missed the big screen last year and this film is the perfect celebration to return to the cinema, close the festival and welcome Joel Coen. “

Opening film of the BIF and much more

The opening film of the Festival will instead be the western The Harder They Fall with the gala dedicated to Jane Campion and to the film The Power of the Dog.

The Harder They Fall will open the London film Festival

All films certainly destined to be the protagonists of the next awards Oscar.

The 65th BFI London Film Festival will take place from Wednesday 6 October to Sunday 17 October 2021. The full program will be announced on 7 September 2021.