The Tragedy Of Macbeth with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand will arrive on Apple TV +

Apple scores a major new hit for Apple TV +. With an official press release, the company announced that it has reached an agreement with A24 to bring The Tragedy Of Macbeth to its streaming platform.

This new drama, directed by the oscar award Joel Coen, will enjoy a stellar cast consisting of Oscar-winning Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. After On The Rocks, a new high-profile production arrives on Apple TV +, with a cast and production certainly of the highest level. In fact, we also find Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. Joel Coen will not only cover the role of director but also of producer along with McDormand and Robert Graf.



The film will initially be released in theaters towards the end of the year, only to later make its appearance on the Apple-branded service. Details and exact dates are not known at the moment, so there is nothing left to do but wait for further details.

Also in the day today Apple also released the new trailer for the second season of Trying, the acclaimed comedy series ready to return from the next one Friday 21 May. A trailer that arrives late compared to the usual Cupertino rotten table but which still allows us to take a preview look at the second season of the series.

