“The Tragedy of Macbeth” with Denzel Washington: here is the teaser trailer

Apple Original Films and A24 unveiled images of Joel Coen's new film from January 14, 2022 on Apple TV +

A “bold and fierce” adaptation of Joel Coen of the Shakespearean tragedy of Macbeth, played by the Academy Awards Denzel Washington And Frances McDormand. It’s the new “The Tragedy of Macbeth“, A story of” murder, madness, ambition and rabid cunning “which will have its world premiere on Apple TV + the January 14, 2022.

Apple Original Films has unveiled the teaser trailer for the film, an A24 production and IAC Films, which yes bases onplay from William Shakespeare. The film adaptation is by Joel Coen himself, who also directed it.

The Tragedy of Macbeth: trailer and cast

As can be seen from the first images, the award-winning director, who works separately from his brother Ethan Coen, has chosen the White And black for its film adaptation.

In the cast, alongside the protagonists

and Frances McDormand, there are Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Brendan Gleeson, Corey Hawkins and Harry Melling. Among the producers, next to the same Coen And McDormand, there is Robert Graf. Music by Carter Burwell, costumes by Mary Zophres, sets by Stefan Dechant and photography by Bruno Delbonnel.

Actress-producer McDormand is back from two Oscar wins earlier this year for “NomadlandWhile Washington was last seen alongside Rami Malek in the crime thriller “The Little Things”By John Lee Hancock, released this year.

