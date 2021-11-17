The tragedy of migrants between Poland and Belarus, and those “green lanterns” that pierce the darkness of indifference

A glimmer of light in the darkness that for days has covered the dramatic situation of migrants on the border between Poland and Belarus.

A row of green lanterns, which are becoming more and more numerous and which in the evening light up, in the houses near the border, defying the prohibitions imposed by Warsaw and to indicate that there, whoever manages to cross the border, will be offered food, blankets , but above all a warm hug and no “tip” to the police.

These are the “rebels” of the tragedy of migration in Europe, who regardless of any fear have also opened a page on social networks, marked by a “green light”, where it is possible to find valuable information in English, Arabic, Kurdish, French and of course Polish.

Polish law prohibits accompanying migrants along the way or letting them stay for several days, and anyone who is discovered could face trial for aiding and abetting illegal immigration.

At the same time it is forbidden to approach the border to throw food, sleeping bags, blankets in Belarusian territory.

“We will not help you hide or travel further – is the message that appears on the social pages -. We will only help you survive, as part of solidarity with a person in need”.

Then the attack on the rules “which will soon legalize push-backs, even knowing that this will cause the death of people. And we inhabitants of the borderland, who see the drama and human suffering, do not make calculations. We must remain human ”.

And after the announcement in Warsaw that by December a new wall will be built on the border with Belarus, and while the EU announces new sanctions in Minsk, the “green lights” are multiplying, a sign that in the darkness of the immigration drama there is still a glimmer of light.

