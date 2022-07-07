“The tragedy of San Antonio is the result of the failure of states”: Amnesty International

The responsibility lies not only with organized crime that profits from the suffering of people, the interviewee emphasized, but mainly with the states that have failed in their policies to provide well-being to their citizens, and that have also implemented “inhumane” immigration restrictions.

The director for the Americas of the organization Amnesty International, Érika Guevara-Rosas, spoke with Free Press about the tragedy in San Antonio, Texas, USA where more than fifty migrants died crowded inside a trailer, including at least 16 Guatemalans .

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear about tragedies as harsh as the one in San Antonio?

These cases leave us horrified and dismayed because this horrible tragedy was predicted and preventable. It is a consequence of the restrictive, cruel and inhumane immigration policies that force and push people to seek more dangerous paths where their integrity and life are at risk. At once, what this tragedy shows us is a shared failure by states and the failure of leadership at all levels of all governmentsof the countries of origin, transit and destination.

Where is the responsibility of the states?

In recent years, our region has faced some of the largest cross-border movements in the world of people seeking protection and asylum because they flee their countries due to the inability of states to provide protection for their human rights. In that sense, both Central America and Mexico are countries that have been facing deep crises, where entire territories suffer the torment of organized crime due to the failure of security policies.

On the other hand, the responsibility is also the migratory policies of the countries of transit and destination that put people in the hands of organized crime that profit from the suffering of people without justice and in total impunity. So what these policies seek is to prevent people from accessing their human right to request asylum and ending their border crossings in daunting situations like this.

Do these inhumane policies achieve their goal of reducing migration?

The experience of so many years of these cross-border movements speaks for itself. People are not going to stop migrating as conditions in their home countries are more challenging. The pandemic exacerbated inequality, violence and extreme poverty that forces people to migrate. So, as I said, restrictive policies do not prevent crossings and what it causes is that people use areas where organized crime has taken absolute control, often in collusion with state authorities. In this way, migrants suffer from extortion, rape, arbitrary detention, among many other things.

Does the San Antonio tragedy reveal that there had to be complicity on the part of US officials?

Human rights organizations have denounced for years the collusion of authorities on both sides of the border with organized crime. It is unthinkable and unimaginable to understand that a trailer where 62 people traveling in overcrowded conditions could have crossed without any monitoring by the authorities, especially at a time when the borders are closed to the search for protection. In addition, we know that the people who have been trapped —in the Mexican border citiesؙ—, first by Stay in Mexico and then by Title 42, have been at the mercy of organized crime and have been violated in the light of day and under the gaze accomplice of the authorities.

According to your experience, today there are more tragedies of this type than before?

Unfortunately not. These are tragedies that repeat themselves; Of course, the numerical dimension is increasing. We are now talking about the loss of more than fifty lives, but we have counted hundreds of other people who have suffered the worst violations of their human rights in transit through Mexico. The massacre of San Fernando, Tamaulipas, for example. The worst thing is that Despite the constant repetition of these events and the broken promises of the governments in turn, this continues to deepen into a crisis that seems to have no way out.

What have been those promises that governments have not fulfilled?

The arrival of —Andrés Manuel— López Obrado in Mexico it represented hope and a change in immigration policy. In his first weeks in office, he announced immigration policies focused on the human rights of migrants. Over the years we realize that there is nothing more distant than that, there is a militarized policy of response to migratory flows and uses the National Guard to contain them in negotiations with the United States.

On the other hand, heThe Administration—of President Joe—Biden that with the construction of a narrative different from that of donald trump promised to make substantial changes in immigration policies, not only has he not done so, but has ended up using the machinery created by Trump to violate the rights of migrants at the border.

The Guatemalan president, Alejandro Giammattei, the first thing he did after the tragedy was to hold the human trafficking gangs responsible. What do you think of that?

The statements of the Guatemalan president are regrettable. There is a responsibility of organized crime, but they have done it with total impunity because the states do not comply with their obligations. But, above all, in the case of Guatemala, Guatemalans continue to leave their communities not because they choose to, but because they are forced by a profound human rights crisis, which has lasted for decades, but which has recently deepened with the attacks against the rule of law, the inability of people to access justice and the generalized violence that continues to grow.

But, in addition, Guatemala is going through a situation of violence against human rights defenders, justice officials and journalists, this is the emblem of the failure of a government that is also marked by multiple attacks on institutions. It is in this context that people are escaping from their communities, faced with the failure of State policies, but also faced with policies of the State itself aimed at violating human rights. So the responsibility of the Guatemalan president is enormous and he should not hide behind the responsibility of criminals.

A migration pact was recently signed at the Summit of the Americas. What future do you see for that agreement?

The states have committed to putting the human rights of migrants and refugees at the center of their policies, they have committed to collaborating to generate comprehensive cooperation policies. What we envision is the need to put pressure so that the states are accountable, we will use the national mechanismsregional and international that exist for accountability and for states to truly put the protection of people at the center of policies.