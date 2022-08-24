The tragedy of several Hispanic families, including a Colombian; It was all due to a critical accident in Miami

Briana Pacalagua, a 19-year-old woman of Colombian and New York origin, died along with her four friends. The previous Saturday, she was driving a vehicle on an avenue in Miami (United States) when she was hit head-on by a vehicle that He was going the wrong way and was speeding. Along with the young woman, all her friends died: five were the people who died in total and the only survivor was the subject who was going against the road and who already had a history of traffic due to similar events.

The events took place the previous Saturday at 4:30 am on the Palmetto Highway. Together with Pacalagua, Valeria Cáceres, Daniela Marcano, Valeria Peña and Giancarlo Arias, all of Hispanic origin, died. According to the authorities’ report, the young people were celebrating that Giancarlo Arias had won a scholarship and would leave Miami for New York to study. After conversing healthily, without drinks – as confirmed by the authorities – the young people left for the highway and there he rammed them head-on and backwards Maiky Simeon, a 30-year-old subject with a previous driving record and who is recovering from injuries in the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

After the tragedy that it generated, it was reported, the subject will be prosecuted for vehicular homicide. “Today five lives are no longer part of this earthly plane, five lives full of dreams, goals and purposes today will no longer be part of us,” one of the young people’s friends wrote through her Instagram account. . “It hurts me a lot to know that such young and talented people will not be able to achieve what they once dreamed of, but it hurts me more to know that family, friends and all their loved ones will have to go through immense pain,” she added.

Mariana Rave, a friend of Daniella Marcano, also spoke out through GoFundMe. “Dani was a lovely, amazing, caring, happy and sweetest person ever.” She leads the collection of money to give a Christian burial to the group of young people. Hello, I have decided to do this gofundme in memory of Daniela Marcano to help her family with the funeral bills and everything that is necessary for them. Dani was a lovely person, amazing, caring, happy and the sweetest of all. She was loved by many people, she always had a smile on her face, even when times were tough, and she put a smile on the face of everyone around her. She passed away with 4 other girls (Gian, Vale P, Vale C and Bri), after a wrong-way driver on the expressway ended their lives on August 20, 2022. Each of us has a lot of good memories with her and we will treasure those moments as if it were today. She had many goals and dreams that she now cannot achieve. We still can’t believe what happened, she was young, she just turned 19 a couple of weeks ago and now she’s gone. We all miss you, Dani, fly high our angel. All money from the fundraiser will go to her family for funeral bills.”

“According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Simeon hit the Honda in which the victims were traveling with his Infiniti vehicle. The crash was reported on the Palmetto Expressway near Northwest 57th Avenue,” according to the official report published by The newspaper, medium aimed at Hispanics in the United States. Authorities are waiting to determine if the subject behind the wheel was drunk or drugged.