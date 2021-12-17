The tragedy of the bouncy castle: 5 children dead

Australia is shocked by the tragedy that occurred during a one-year-old party elementary School of Devonport, Tasmania, inside an inflatable park in the area. There are 5 children who died in the accident. Initially it looked like the bouncy castle on which the children were playing had exploded but the reconstruction carried out by the authorities established that the tragedy was originated by a sudden and violent gust of wind, which raised the bouncy castle and threw the children into the air up to a height of about 10 meters.

Four of the little elementary school students are killed instantly, another four were transported by ambulance in critical condition and one died after arriving at the hospital. The victims were on a field trip with their elementary school and some of them were celebrating the end of their schooling. In a few months they would have started their studies in other schools and it was the occasion for a jovial greeting which, however, turned into a drama. The Australian premier, Scott Morrison, intervened to express his condolences to the families in the face of this incident.

“ A trip that turns into a horrible tragedy, and at this time of year, is absolutely heartbreaking “, said the premier visibly saddened by the incident. The Tasmanian police commander, Debbie Williams, defined the scene “ very distressing “. The children who lost their lives are between 10 and 12 years old. The other four children who were injured in the accident are now hospitalized and a bulletin is expected in the next few hours to know their health conditions.

This is unfortunately not the first accident of this kind that occurs with inflatable games. In 2019, two children died in China and 20 others were injured in a similar incident. A year earlier, however, a girl died in the UK after falling from an exploded bouncy castle on Norfolk beach. And then again, in March 2016, another inflatable blew up with a seven-year-old boy in England, two playground employees were arrested for this latest incident. For them the charge was of manslaughter for gross negligence.