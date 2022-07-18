The tragic and mysterious accident of the Trans World Airlines flight: it left 230 dead and 26 years later it is not known what happened

A catastrophe and a mystery that still continues 26 years later. The remains of Trans World Airlines (TWA) Flight 800 in New York fell into the waters of the Atlantic Ocean on July 17, 1996 and 230 people heading to Paris never reached their destination. It is one of the most tragic air disasters in the history of USA.

The accident It happened just 12 minutes after takeoff. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). This was scheduled for 7:00 p.m., but a passenger was delayed and suspicions about a bag without an owner delayed the takeoff until 8:18 p.m. Minutes later, the Boeing 747 bound for Paris would only reach the vicinity of the Long Island coast.

It was around 8:30 p.m. after an alleged explosion, the pilot’s cabin of the aircraft fell into the sea and the plane would continue to climb for a few more seconds. Hours earlier, the plane, which had 17,000 flights and around 93,000 hours of operations behind it, had landed at the New York airport from Greece, Athens, at 4:38 p.m. and without complications. Subsequently, the crew changed and the technical reviews prior to flight 800 were carried out.

But, a few minutes later and at 13,700 feet (4,176 meters), the pilot of another plane belonging to the company Eastwind Airlines, alerted the Boston control center about an “explosion in the air”. In her, 12 crew members and 212 passengers diedwhose bodies were found after ten months of exhaustive searches.

The wreckage of Trans World Airlines (TWA) Flight 800 in New York fell into the waters of the Atlantic Ocean on July 17, 1996. Reuters

Theories as to what happened to the aircraft still persist and have not been resolved.. According to international media, such as the British media Daily Starsome reports on the accident collected testimonies from witnesses who claimed to see “a ball of fire” in the skywhich sparked the theory that the plane was hit by a missile. Others digress between the possibility that it was executed a terrorist attack or a power failure would cause a fire in the almost empty fuel tank of the center wing, the agency warned Reuters.

The same medium reproduced the words of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, Dr. Charles Wetlymoments after the accident, about the belief that all passengers died from “whiplash” when the plane exploded and that when they fell into the water they would have already died.

But the reality is that, after numerous investigations, the trigger that caused the explosion remains a mystery. The investigationaccording to the international media mentioned, cost about $40 million. After four years of investigation, in August 2000 the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) determined that “the most likely cause” of the explosion would be a spark from an electrical fault which ignited a flammable mixture of fuel and air in the center tank.

A year after the plane crash, tribute was paid to the victims at JFK airport THE NATION

Salvage teams managed to retrieve all the pieces of the plane, which weighed 170 tons, from the ocean floor and the NTSB rebuilt the plane as part of the investigation and moved it in 2003 to Ashburn, Virginia. But in 2014 they assured that the investigation would not be reopened.

One day before the first anniversary of the accident, JFK airport paid tribute to the 230 deceased, with five days of commemoration for the loss of family and friends.