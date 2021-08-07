Entertainment

the tragic death in 2012 shocked the fans, what happened to him

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

It was John in the famous film The Green Mile: the actor passed away in 2012, everyone was shocked. Here’s what happened.

john green mile
We tell you about the famous actor who played John in The Green Mile. Michael Clarke Duncan passed away in 2012 Here’s what happened to the famous performer and Oscar nominee for his brilliant role (source Instagram)

Famous actor Michael Clarke Duncan was one of the most beloved in world cinema. The star played gentle giant John Coffey in The Green Mile, a role for which he was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category. In the following years he starred in many successful films such as Sin City, The Island, in the remake of The Planet of the Apes. On July 13, 2012, Duncan, while he was at his home in Los Angeles, suffered a myocardial infarction: after about two months the famous actor died, leaving a huge void in the world of cinema. But what exactly happened?

Also follow our INSTAGRAM channel: we give you scoops, memes and entertainment! CLICK HERE

It was John in ‘The Green Mile’: the tragic death in 2012 shocked the fans, what happened to him

Michael Clarke Duncan passed away on September 3, 2012, after about two months in the hospital. While he was at his home in Los Angeles, it was July 13 when he suffered a myocardial infarction: fundamental was the help of his girlfriend, Omarosa Manigault, who gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Arriving at the hospital, he never went out again: at the age of 54 he died.

Read also Era Lucas from One Tree Hill: what does Chad Michael Murray do and how has he changed today?

Loading...
Advertisements

Seven months after his death, Omarosa, the actor’s partner, was put under attack: Michael Clarke Duncan’s family claimed that she had changed the actor’s will and will and would have manipulated Duncan in his final days.

Everyone has that indelible memory of his interpretation of John Coffey! His death left a huge void in the world of music.

Read also ‘The Green Mile’, where the iconic and unforgettable film was shot: the locations


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

317
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
297
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
276
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
267
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
254
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
233
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
222
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
214
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
205
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
203
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top