It was John in the famous film The Green Mile: the actor passed away in 2012, everyone was shocked. Here’s what happened.

Famous actor Michael Clarke Duncan was one of the most beloved in world cinema. The star played gentle giant John Coffey in The Green Mile, a role for which he was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category. In the following years he starred in many successful films such as Sin City, The Island, in the remake of The Planet of the Apes. On July 13, 2012, Duncan, while he was at his home in Los Angeles, suffered a myocardial infarction: after about two months the famous actor died, leaving a huge void in the world of cinema. But what exactly happened?

It was John in ‘The Green Mile’: the tragic death in 2012 shocked the fans, what happened to him

Michael Clarke Duncan passed away on September 3, 2012, after about two months in the hospital. While he was at his home in Los Angeles, it was July 13 when he suffered a myocardial infarction: fundamental was the help of his girlfriend, Omarosa Manigault, who gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Arriving at the hospital, he never went out again: at the age of 54 he died.

Seven months after his death, Omarosa, the actor’s partner, was put under attack: Michael Clarke Duncan’s family claimed that she had changed the actor’s will and will and would have manipulated Duncan in his final days.

Everyone has that indelible memory of his interpretation of John Coffey! His death left a huge void in the world of music.

