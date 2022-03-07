The tragic death of an 18-month-old boy in the war in Ukraine

Publisher’s note: This story contains images that may be sensitive to a certain audience.

—

Mariupol – A man walks through the doors of a hospital with an injured child, desperately wrapped in a blue blanket stained with blood. His girlfriend, the baby’s mother, is hot on his heels.

Hospital workers close in to try to save the life of Kirill18 months, but there is nothing to do.

As Marina Yatsko and her boyfriend Fedor cry in each other’s arms, the distraught staff sit on the ground and try to recover before the next emergency arrives.

Marina Yatsko, (left) runs after her boyfriend Fedor carrying their 18-month-old son at the entrance of a hospital in Mariupol. (Evgeny Maloletka)

It is a scene repeated over and over again in Mariupol, a city of Ukraine. Days earlier, hospital workers had pulled an injured six-year-old girl out of an ambulance while her mother stood alone, helpless.

Multiple resuscitation attempts failed until finally the frenzied activity stopped and the mother was left with her pain. A doctor looked directly into the camera of an AP photojournalist she was allowed to enter.

A doctor reacts after failing to save the life of Marina Yatsko’s 18-month-old son. (Evgeny Maloletka)

It had a message: “Show this to Putin”.

According to the United Nations Office for Human Rights, at least 364 civilians have been killed since the Russian invasion began, including 25 children. However, the figure may be much higher, due to the difficulties they are going through to confirm the information coming out of Ukraine.