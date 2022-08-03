The tragic death of Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert, leads to a legal conclusion

ads

During the formal sentencing, Judge Howard Sturim kept his promise to Charles Polevich, the driver who killed Nicki Minaj’s father, according to TMZ. After pleading guilty to two felony charges – tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of an unrelated incident – ​​Polevich could have spent seven years behind bars. Instead, the judge sentenced him to a year in prison, a six-month suspension of his driver’s license and a $5,000 fine.

On Twitter, fans were not happy with what they perceived as a very light sentence. ” [One year] is ridiculous”, a person tweeted. “The system is a joke at this point. Other commentators clearly felt the same way. “A year behind bars, 6 months suspended license, $5,000 fine for the murder of a man with hit and run!? WOW”, someone else tweeted in response to the story. Another person wrote“One year for a hit-and-run that cost someone’s life, and the driver kept trying to cover it up, that’s WILD. The victim deserves real justice and that’s not it. »

Fans weren’t the only ones disappointed. At the time of Polevich’s guilty plea, Robert Maraj’s widow, Carol Maraj, said she was “not happy,” according to The Associated Press, and that seeing Polevich in court left her shaking.