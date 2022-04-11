The tragic outcome of The Glass Girls on Netflix that I can’t get out of my head

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the ending of The Crystal Girls.

The demanding world inhabited by ballet dancers is once again at the center of a story in the crystal girlsthe new Spanish thriller from Netflix directed by Jota Linares. However, what begins with a halo of mystery, beautiful choreography plans and the promise of an interesting film noir plot, soon turns into a pretentious film with a denouement about suicide that I can’t get out of my head.

The Glass Girls

crystal girls, which landed on the platform on April 8 after passing through the Malaga Festival, focuses its story on the national ballet company while the premiere of a new performance of Giselle. Irene (María Pedraza) has been selected as the protagonist after the suicide of the main dancer, feeling the rejection and jealousy of her classmates while her director (played by Mona Martínez) pressures her emotionally and physically. His only way out is Aurora (Paula Losada), a new member of the company with whom he forms a bond that helps him cope with the demands of his role through a happy and imaginary place that the young woman shares with her where no one can. damage them. However, although the story branches into different subplots such as the demanding overprotection of a frustrated mother and dancer and loneliness in the absence of family support, the film bases all its weight on the pressure and demands that leads its characters to travel along a thinly extreme line. Like in Black Swan.

However the crystal girls instantly remember Darren Aronofsky’s masterpiece is not exactly an asset in its favor. Rather the complete opposite. And this is because Black Swan it created a universe where the consequences of the pressure exceeded such extreme levels that the character’s descent into madness made the tragic outcome with murder in between justifiable. It is not the case of The Crystal Girls.

In this Spanish film, Irene and Aurora find themselves in this fantasy, idyllic and unreal world with no more signs than two minds under pressure that need an escape. That is to say, the film does not strive to create a universe of madness or radical extremes beyond the pressure that each one lives in the company or with her families. We don’t see them living moments of madness, terror or bizarre thoughts beyond those moments when they dance together in their own universe. In reality, and in my opinion, we see two lonely young women who manage to find a point of union that evades them from everything.

The Glass Girls

And just like Black Swan embodied with terrifying elegance the emotional shortcomings and extreme demands that led Natalie Portman down the descent of insanity to murder and death, other films about artistic pressure did the same. What Nocturne of Amazon, where Sydney Sweeney (euphoria) reflected the competition between sisters to be the best in a music conservatory. In this film, the protagonist went down the same path through pressure and loneliness but, above all, with the added fantasy of being possessed by the intimate diary of a student that justified a tragic outcome.

Nevertheless, the crystal girls it does not dedicate the same efforts in creating a micro universe where suicide or death is the only way out. The imaginary world they both inhabit only exists when they dance, the rest of the time they are realistic characters living with sanity. There is no sign of madness more than this imaginary world where they dance feeling free to evade the pressures that oppress them. Yes, there are signs of lack of experience and loneliness in Aurora because of a mother who oppresses her, as well as extreme pressure in the case of Irene making herself vomit, suffering from the adjustment of her wardrobe to force her to lose weight. . But we also see a mother who cares about her and reaches out her hand. She is not alone, not all the time.

And after about two hours of footage, the crystal girls it concludes with a shot of both characters ready to jump off a ledge. Aurora discovers that she will never be able to dance again and accidentally kills the company’s director, while Irene only proves to be the best version of herself on stage when she dances with her mind linked to her friend’s. However, everything indicates that fate has planned to separate them, either because of jail or Irene’s broken leg. And so, the film leads to an ending where the only escape for both is to jump off a roof. And although the film does not show the jump, it is romanticized with both on the ledge, within that imaginary world, while Aurora sees her mother but turns anyway as if ready to jump.

However, I’m having a hard time making sense of this ending. Basically because the film does not create a universe where madness is the only ally for both characters and justifies not seeing more options. Throughout the footage we see them establishing relationships, having sane conversations, constantly living with the real world except for the imaginary place where they dance together. They don’t live in that world every hour of the day, they don’t live outside the real world. Especially Irene.

We could conclude that the pressures that surround each one lead to a definitive jump to madness, but there is a lack of sufficient evidence to justify this message. Because except for Black Swan either Nocturne where hallucinations played a central role in making sense of the tragic ending, the crystal girls shows us two young people under pressure but with enough moments of sanity to be able to face the consequences of their actions, learn from bad experiences and move forward.

