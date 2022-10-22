The tragic story of a French couple threatened by the Mexican drug dealer

Assya Madjour and Michel Amado enjoying their vacations in Mexico (Facebook)

The couple of French citizens made up of assya madjour and her husband Michael Lovedwho had been missing since September 2, had presumably been threatened by organized crime for some time.

The bodies of the woman, 57, and the man, 50, They were found buried and in an advanced state of decomposition. in the hostel La Catrina in the municipality of Valladolid, which was owned by both, confirmed the authorities of the state of Yucatan.

The Yucatan State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) confirmed the discovery of the bodies of two foreigners, although it clarified that they still had to undergo DNA tests to confirm their identities.

Last October 5 the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of Chiapas reported that it had activated the search protocol and was coordinating with state authorities Yucatanplace from where the tourists supposedly left before disappearing.

Photo shared by Newel in the Facebook group “Travellers and Backpackers in Chiapas” (Photo: Facebook)

Nawel Madjour, Assya’s sister, pointed out through her Facebook account that the couple traveled to the state of Chiapas in search of a spiritual adventure. She explained that the last thing that was known is that they were in the Magical Town of San Cristóbal de las Casas, but without knowing the name or the exact location of the place where they stayed.

“Urgently, we are desperately looking for Assya Madjour and her husband Michel Amado, both French, we have not had word of mouth for a month. They are in Chiapas, probably around San Cristóbal de las Casas. Any detail can help us,” Nawel Madjour wrote on Facebook.

However, despite the fact that the Yucatan authorities confirmed that the foreigners left the hostel called Catrina in the city of Valladolid, Yucatan, mentioning that they would move to the city of San Cristóbal de Las Casas, Chiapas; according to the acts of investigation carried out in that entity “There is no official information that would suggest that they have traveled to Chiapas.”, published the agency.

According to information provided by personnel from the State Investigative Police, and quoted by the newspaper The opinion, the French couple had received threats in the state of Quintana Roo.

Supposedly, members of the organized crime they demanded quotas or payments for the right of flat so that they could work freely in the hotels they managed. One hypothesis is that apparently for this reason they spent most of their time in Valladolid.

(Photo: Facebook)

The same media reported that at the beginning of September they received as guests a group of subjects who had already been identified and who apparently knew several employees of the place. Presumably there were hostel staff who informed them about all the movements of the couple.

According to France Bluea French regional radio, Assya’s relatives have also received threats after the complaint.

This year Mexico surpassed the official figure of more than 100 thousand people not located since there is record.

As determined by a judge this Thursday, October 20, as a result of an injunction promoted by relatives of disappeared persons, the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) of Mexico must create and put into operation the National Bank of Forensic Data (BNDF) in 40 business days.

The Bank will be afundamental tool for the unification, systematization, and continuous comparison of forensic information, including genetics, of the more than 52 thousand unidentified bodies in the country”, detailed in a statement this Thursday the Miguel Agustín Pro Juárez Human Rights Center (Prodh).

KEEP READING:

France and Chiapas mobilized their search services for the disappearance of a tourist couple

Couple from France mysteriously disappeared in Chiapas; her family has not heard from them for a month