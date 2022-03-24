the tragic story of the genius creator of the Game Boy

There is no doubt that Nintendo It is one of the great companies within the video game industry of all time. But the most impressive thing is that it does not get this title only because of its wonderful games, but because of the great teams behind each one. Among these groups of developers, one stands out above all: Gunpei Yokoithe creator of Game Boy and Game & Watch.

This figure is probably one of the most important in the entire company. So much so that he not only took charge of the development of hardwarebut was also a key player in Donkey Kong, Kid Icarus, Super Mario Bros and metroid.

The beginnings of Gunpei Yokoi

His story begins when 1965 I was working as an engineer maintenance on an assembly line for Nintendo toys. Years later, the president of Nintendo in 1970, Hiroshi Yamauchi he found a kind of flexible arm that Yokoi had made in his spare time. Since that day Gunpei started to produce many products for the company, such as a remote-controlled vacuum cleaner (chiritory) or Nintendo’s beam cannon, the beta version of what would become the NES Zapper.

When Nintendo embarked on the project of going beyond the toys and launching video games, ANDamauchi proposed to Yokoi that he develop a product with his characteristic style. Here the console was born Game&Watch, that after watching a man pound a calculator on three and having fun, Gunpei’s lightbulb went on for this laptop. This, over time, It has been speculated that it is the prototype of what we know today as the Game Boy.the console that would go on the market later and that would revolutionize the industry in 1989. The Game Boy would implement a cross-piece or D pad that its predecessor had, and that is currently so standardized in the controls, but at the time it was a novelty.

The Virtual Boy Catastrophe

But not everything was going to be successful in the life of this developer, because years later, in 1995, the company forced Yokoi to an imminent launch of one of its projects: Virtual Boy. This desktop console projected video games on black and red and irritated the eyes of the players, causing bad reviews in the press and users. One of the curiosities of this console is that not being successful in Japan or the United States, was never released in Europe.

Thus, more than 30 years working for Nintendo, Yokoi decided to go. Many speculations point out that his resignation was caused by the failure of the last console that he manufactured, but in Gunpei Yokoi’s own statements “I didn’t quit to take responsibility for the failure of the Virtual Boy… since before that, I was thinking that when I turned 55, I wanted to be independent”.

For what it implies that it was a personal decision, far from the criticism of VirtualBoy, he wanted to feel fulfilled away from a company with such worldwide influence. Likewise, he undertook his own journey, and founded a company: Kyoto Laboratories. Here he developed the console WonderSwan In collaboration with Bandai. Although unfortunately he never got to see the release of it, as he died two years earlier in 1997. He will always be remembered as one of the best hardware developers in Nintendo history.