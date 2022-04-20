the tragic true story – Revista Para Ti

In the late 19th century, Grace Marks was tried and convicted of what is considered to be the first cold-blooded crime in Canadian history. Margaret Atwood turned her story into a novel and Netflix into a successful miniseries.

Grace Marks was the person behind the character which led to Margaret Atwood to write one of his most successful novels. The feminist authorshe chose to raise her voice for her and to show how hard life could be for women and how was it for the young irish, marked from birth by the marginality, unsatisfied needs and tragedy.

Brought to the small screen in 2017 by Netflix, aka Grace tells the story of this young woman who was csentenced to life imprisonment and what was locked up for 30 years, until she was acquitted.

Grace was born in 1828 and raised in the Irish province of Ulster, in the bosom of a large, poor family, and with a alcoholic and violent father.

In the forties, they decide immigrate to canada but before they arrive they will be touched by tragedy, since Grace’s mother dies in the middle of the trip. Upon arriving in Canada, her father forced the young woman, who was 14 years old at the time, to work as a domestic worker on the Kinnear farm.

Grace had worked for almost two years on the farm of Mr. Thomas Kinnear, when he and his housekeeper, Nancy Montgomery, are murdered. The young woman was identified as guilty of the two crimes along with another employee, the pawn James McDermott.

From that moment on, this woman would become a true myth and enigma since there were always doubts about her involvement in the murderous plan: if she had really been the author or if she had been used. In any case, justice found her guilty of the crimes because she never claimed her innocence and the evidence found against her was irrefutable. For that, she was sentenced to death along with the one who was considered her accomplice.

The two involved had conflicting statements: while Grace said that McDermott asked her for help and that when she wanted to leave the house he shot her, the pawn claimed that she was the one who had incited him to commit the crimes.

The suspicions and doubts about the guilt or not of Marks arose during the trial as a result of his cold and wandering behavior, despite the fact that he was only 16 years old.

McDermott was eventually hanged, while she spent time in an asylum for the mentally ill. The justice released her from the death sentence but sentenced her to life imprisonment. Although she, after serving 30 years in prison, she was released. Of her later life little is known: it is said that she moved to New York and that she died in 1873.

grace’s personality

Alias ​​Grace, the Netflix mini series

Grace had to grow up suddenly, given the condition of her family, her father’s alcoholism, and the poverty in which her family lived. On the other hand, she discovers how men, mainly those who have power, take advantage of young women knowing that they have everything in her favor. From there, she also discovers injustices that she did not know. These situations are described in detail in the novel and reflected in the Netflix fiction, which delves into the feelings and thoughts of the domestic worker, both before and after the crimes.

Throughout the series, Grace has talks with Dr. Jordan, a young professional who has been commissioned to analyze the intern. The request comes from a group of people who believe that the girl is innocent and who are waiting for a report that will lead to her acquittal. The only problem is that she claims to have lied at the trial and that she really doesn’t remember anything.

With the permanent dialogue between them and a continuous flashback coming from the story that Grace tells, the story is practically not separated from the true story of Grace Marks.

Thus, from the first chapter it is said that the young woman is imprisoned for the murder of two people, made with a man, a lover, who died on the gallows accusing her of having been the instigator of the crime.

The 6-part miniseries is available on Netflix and stars Sarah Gadon (11/22/63), Edward Holcroft (Gentlemen’s Game), Anna Paquin (X-Men and True Blood) and Zachaery Levi (Shazam).