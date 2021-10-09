The trailer and previews of “Nine Perfect Strangers”, the tv series with Nicole Kidman which will be released in 2021 on Prime Video

The highly anticipated drama series will be released on Amazon Prime Video – at least in Italy Nine Perfect Strangers, with Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, based on the 2018 novel of the same name by the Australian author of Big Little Lies Liane Moriarty is directed and produced by Jonathan Levine.

The series, which is produced by Hulu, will therefore not be released on Star, the adult section of Disney +, although Hulu is part of the Walt Disney Company, but – except in the US and China – on Prime Video, which has acquired the streaming distribution rights in many countries, including Italy.

When Nine Perfect Strangers comes out on Prime Video

At the moment even in the USA it is not known exactly when the TV series will be available in streaming on Hulu Nine Perfect Strangers. But as far as Italy is concerned, Amazon has announced that it will make its exclusive debut “later this year”, so in the next months of 2021.

What is the TV series Nine Perfect Strangers about

Set in a luxury wellness resort that promises a process of healing and transformation, it revolves around nine stressed-out characters who live in the city and try to follow a path to have a better lifestyle. Supervising them during the ten days of stay is the director of the center Masha (Kidman), whose mission is to restore their minds and their bodies. But these nine strangers have no idea what awaits them.

The cast of Nine Perfect Strangers

Filmed in Australia, the cast includes Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, for the first time together on screen, with Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, and Samara Weaving.

The Nine Perfect Strangers executive producer team is the same behind the international series-phenomena Big Little Lies – which won eight Emmys and four Golden Globes – and the Golden Globe-nominated series The Undoing: Blossom Films by Nicole Kidman, Made Up Stories by Bruna Papandrea and David E Kelley. Directed and produced by Jonathan Levine, and distributed by Endeavor Content, the eight-episode series will be available to Prime Video customers in multiple countries around the world.

Nicole Kidman said: “I am really proud of what we have been able to put together over the past year by bringing the filming of Nine Perfect Strangers to Australia during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Teaming up with Melissa McCarthy, working with David Kelley, Liane Moriarty and my production team once again, joining forces with Hulu in the US and now this, a global distribution deal with my home studio, Amazon. The stars have aligned and I’m thrilled! ”.

The trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers

To start familiarizing yourself with the settings and characters of Nine Perfect Strangers, there is the trailer produced by Hulu (in English).