Tech

the trailer “Carry On” shows Master Chief finally in action – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee51 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Halo Infinite continues its promotional campaign to the sound of trailer and commercials between live action and computer graphics, in this case with a video all focused on Master Chief in action on the battlefield, called “Carry On”.

This trailer is also part of the countryside of Microsoft and 343 Industries characterized by the concept of “become”, or “become Master Chief”, on which a large part of the promotional communication of Halo Infinite is based. Other videos released previously, such as the one on the shield, the one on the grapple and the one on the miners, are also constructed in such a way as to reveal how the Master Chief is the result of a choral effort of humanity in the fight against the Covenant, so bring with you all the hopes and commitment of many to save the Earth.

Carry On goes towards the final stages of this idea, and like the previous Forever We Fight we saw in the past few hours, it finally comes to show Master Chief in action, in this case with sequences of combat longer and more intense. This commercial is actually a sort of sequel to the previous one, as it takes up the few seconds in which we saw the protagonist of Halo Infinite and expands them to show the beginning of an epic battle against a brute.

It is clear how, in view of the release of theDecember 8, 2021, Microsoft has raised the pace with regard to communication related to Halo Infinite, now deploying the protagonist directly to advertise the upcoming game. A title that, moreover, is already playable in multiplayer from November 15th, with excellent feedback from the players apart from some criticisms regarding the progression system.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee51 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

How to see more free TV channels on digital terrestrial? There is a “trick”

3 weeks ago

previews of the promos on “everything”, iPhone and more

6 days ago

Motorola defy: here it is in Italy at 339 euros with the experience of the rugged Bullitt behind it

4 weeks ago

Get yourself a PC Gaming with Black Friday discounts: here is the build you can assemble

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button