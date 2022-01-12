The trailer for A24’s new erotic horror horror pays homage Don’t open that door

A24 has streamed the trailer for its new film, simply titled, as promised X, a horror with erotic tints that pays homage to the translation of the genre and also cites the progenitor quite explicitly Do not open that door, cult directed by Tobe Hooper and released in 1974. The film directed by Ti West will arrive in March.

As evidenced by the trailer, the plot of X is very simple and basic: A group of teens head to an isolated Texas farm to shoot a red-light movie, but when they arrive, the elderly couple who own the mansion start acting rather creepy. The woman in particular seems to be hiding something horrible. A trail of horror and depravity is on the way …

In the cast we find Mia Goth, Brittany Snow, Kid Cudi, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Owen Campbell and Stephen Ure while the production along with A24 are also BRON Studios and MAD SOLAR. The screenplay is written by Ti West himself that was missing from the appointment with the cinema since 2016, the year in which In the Valley of Violence was released. During this time, West turned to the small screen with the Tales from the Loop and Loro series.

X has a release date currently set for March 18, 2022 in American cinemas, while there is still no date for Italian cinemas. In recent years A24 has stood out considerably for some of the best horror like Saint Maud And Midsommar, both released in 2019, as well as particular arthouse productions such as The Lighthouse with Robert Pattinson and Rough diamonds with Adam Sandler.

Over the course of 2021, the studio produced films such as Sir Gaiwan and the Green Knight And Red Rocket, the latter return to the direction of Sean Baker. On these pages you can find the review of Sir Gaiwan and the Green Knight and the review of The Lighthouse.