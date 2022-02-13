The trailer for Jurassic World Dominion is released, with dates and unpublished that keep us in suspense

Finally the Jurassic World Dominion trailer is out, and if you have been a fan of the original saga, then you will have a wonderful surprise

It took the beauty of almost 30 years (the first Jurassic Park came out in 1993 and we are terribly old) and 6 films, including the upcoming one, but in the end the dinosaurs made it… and here we go no further. The world is their battlefield and so does the title of the film that will permanently close the franchise, Jurassic World Dominion, out this year on June 9 in Italian cinemas. Below we link the official poster.

The epic finale of a saga loved by young and old is getting closer and closer and now the new trailer reveals many more details than we expected, also confirming some old appearances among the cast that we thought would remain “hidden” until the release. in theaters, perfect for putting an end to the cycle started by Steven Spielberg. Here is the official synopsis from the web.

“Experience the epic conclusion of the Jurassic era this summer, with two generations meeting for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar® winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Domination, a daring new, timely and breathtaking adventure that spans the world. From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, The Dominion takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar. Dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans around the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether humans remain the dominant predators on a planet they now share with the most fearsome creatures in history. “



The new trailer features once again the man who trains the dinosaurs, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and former Jurassic operations manager Park Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), as the world continues to deal with the fallout from the groundbreaking research by Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong), which goes on in the worst way. By now various species of dinosaurs have in fact made the leap from Isla Nubar and have become common in various areas of the planet where they were not in the least expected before, so it is not too surprising that in the trailer you can see escape scenes from the T-rex on duty in the historic centers citizens (the scenes were shot in Valletta, on the island of Malta, one of the main filming locations), and much more that we don’t want to reveal to you, but that you can see in the trailer above.

There were rumors of old comrades like Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), who will be involved in this story. So, we are waiting for the release on June 9th,