The trailer for “Licorice Pizza”, the new film (already in the smell of an Oscar) by Paul Thomas Anderson is out

The new feature film by the American director features in the cast the great appearances of Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn and the emerging Alana Haim. Plus, a great soundtrack.
It has not yet come out but it has already made the public go crazy, but not only: there is already talk of the Oscar, an award for which the American director Paul Thomas Anderson has already received eight nominations.
The title of the film, “Licorice Pizza” refers to the chain of record stores created in the seventies and widespread in California (where you could also eat free licorice on comfortable sofas, with shelves of music magazines to read at will) and narrates the love story between two boys in those years.
outstream
The plot takes place in 1973, in the San Fernando Valley (Los Angeles).
It tells of a teenager who studies in high school, is an amateur actor and falls in love with a classmate.
The cast is one of those stellar: in addition to the two children of art protagonists (Cooper Hoffman is the son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman and Alana Haim, member of the pop-rock band Haim, making his debut on the big screen) the names are those of Bradley Cooper , Christopher Walken, Sean Penn and Ben Stiller.
A particular aspect of the plot: the main story is intertwined with others, which is why it is not surprising, but rather reassuring, the fact that the author has chosen to entrust the central roles to two debut interpreters, surrounding them by a cast of real stars .
ad_dyn
The trailer, in fact. An explosion of colors and a story that seems to be linear from the beginning, enriched by the magical song “Life on Mars?” of the ‘white duke’ David Bowie.
You can see the rise from a mediocre actor struggling with pronunciation, beaten on diction, to (it seems) a satisfying career in the world of cinema, always with the high school friend he was in love with, she too chases the dream to become an actress.
Advertisements
The wait is spasmodic, especially seeing the curriculum that Paul Thomas Anderson brings with him: a real collection of great cinematic cross-sections of the new millennium (even if he made his debut in 1996 with feature films), which make him count among the best of his generation.
ad_dyn Let’s talk about ‘Boogie Nights’, ‘Magnolia’, ‘The oilman’, ‘The Master’, ‘Form vice’ and ‘The hidden thread’, ‘Drunk with love’: films that consecrate him to the Hollywood elite .
“Licorice Pizza” will be released in US cinemas starting from November 26, 2021 in a reduced number of cinemas and then from December 25 in a more massive way: unfortunately we still do not know the date of arrival in Italy.
Some curiosities and indiscretions about the film: in the past few months there had been some provisional titles, such as “Soggy Bottom” and “The Night of Counting the Years”, but then it was finally decided for another title.
ad_dyn
Even Leonardo DiCaprio should have been part of the already very rich cast: the Oscar-winning actor had been offered the role of Jon Peter, then assigned to Bradley Cooper. DiCaprio ultimately chose to take part in Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” project, giving up the chance to work with Anderson.
Ironically, the deal for the latter film is finally blown, with Bradley Cooper called again to fill the void.
This is the teaser of the film: we are waiting for nothing but this film, which is a candidate to be already in the smell of an Oscar, will also be released in Italy.