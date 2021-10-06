News

The trailer for “Licorice Pizza”, the new film (already in the smell of an Oscar) by Paul Thomas Anderson is out

by Antonio Mazzolli

The new feature film by the American director features in the cast the great appearances of Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn and the emerging Alana Haim. Plus, a great soundtrack.

It has not yet come out but it has already made the public go crazy, but not only: there is already talk of the Oscar, an award for which the American director Paul Thomas Anderson has already received eight nominations.

The title of the film, “Licorice Pizza” refers to the chain of record stores created in the seventies and widespread in California (where you could also eat free licorice on comfortable sofas, with shelves of music magazines to read at will) and narrates the love story between two boys in those years.

The plot takes place in 1973, in the San Fernando Valley (Los Angeles).

It tells of a teenager who studies in high school, is an amateur actor and falls in love with a classmate.

The cast is one of those stellar: in addition to the two children of art protagonists (Cooper Hoffman is the son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman and Alana Haim, member of the pop-rock band Haim, making his debut on the big screen) the names are those of Bradley Cooper , Christopher Walken, Sean Penn and Ben Stiller.

A particular aspect of the plot: the main story is intertwined with others, which is why it is not surprising, but rather reassuring, the fact that the author has chosen to entrust the central roles to two debut interpreters, surrounding them by a cast of real stars .


