The trailer for Pig, the new absurd film with Nicolas Cage

If you too are part of the Cult of Nicolas Cage you will know that his best projects are often those that are not announced with great fanfare but that come out almost out of nowhere, to which Our Hero works in silence, perhaps making only a few hints in some interviews. with some obscure local Connecticut newspaper. The other day, for example, the trailer for Pig, a film of which in Portland they were already talking in 2019, but which otherwise went almost unnoticed in the midst of many announcements of projects born or reborn after the months of total lockdown that stopped the production machine. Pig! Here is the trailer for this film which comes out on July 16:

I know what you are thinking: “OK, the next Oscars are already gone”. Many statuettes will be delivered to Michael Sarnoski, screenwriter and director for whom Pig is the debut with a feature film. Sarnoski is a true hero, because he got this idea of ​​a truffle hunter who kidnaps the pig and he decided to approach Nicolas Cage to let him play the hunter, or on request also the pig. Can you imagine how the meeting that the brave Michael has gone must have been like pitchato his film to people with money? “So, I thought about this story where Nicolas Cage has a pig, and they kidnap him, like John Wick, but with less action and violence and much, much more intensity ”. How would you have reacted? Is it better to write off a check immediately or is it more elegant to throw the bundles of banknotes directly at him?

I mean: rethink the pitch without thinking about the trailer. Think back to Sarnoski’s central idea: a truffle hunter is separated from his pig and has to find it. AND clearly the beginning of a sympathetic road movie, also an interior journey during which our truffle hunter friend discovers the world and also rediscovers himself reflected in the faces of the people he meets along his path. Because let’s be clear, who is it that kidnaps a pig from truffles? (it’s one of the reasons why I can’t wait to see the film: understanding what’s behind the kidnapping) The truffle pig on the edge runs away, or gets lost, and Nic Cage has to befriend the forest dwellers – THIS is what happens in a movie called Pig, this is Nicolas Coppola who squeezes and makes veneers.

And instead Michael Sarnoski, a person whom until a few days ago I did not know I missed in my life and who appeared out of nowhere to fill a void I did not know, imagined this story as if it were a Cormac McCarthy novel, and Nicolas Cage in a “silent and intense” version, with long hair, an unkempt beard, few words and penetrating looks. It is Nicolas Cage’s Clinteastwoodization, serving a story of pigs, truffles and kidnappings. I admit that I felt a pang of disappointment when I first saw an urban landscape, because the prospect of a survival movie based on hunting kidnapped pig all set in the forests of Oregon, a sort of Rambo with a pig instead of the police. But Pig apparently it is also a film of suburbs and metropolitan squalor, and there are even other characters, and perhaps some terrible, very cruel violence (which is only suggested and threatened, but with a certain effectiveness).

In other words, if on the one hand I understand that Pig is a film about a guy looking for his kidnapped pig, on the other hand I have absolutely not understood what he wants to be Pig. And that’s great news, because usually when Nic Cage throws himself into these projects, things go well even when they don’t go all that well (see Mandy, a bad movie that I’m so glad it exists). I can’t wait to see this film, and to discover that the pig is simply called “Pig”, and then to spend an hour and a half in the company of existentialism according to Nicolas Cage. Thanks for existing, Pig. On trust.

