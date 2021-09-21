the trailer for the Apple TV + movie with Tom Hanks, a dog and a robot

Maybe some of you will remember a movie with Tom Hanks called Bios, announced in October 2017. Filming took place in New Mexico between February and May of 2019, then Universal announced its release in theaters for October 2020. Well, by now you know the story, for reasons we know the major decided to limit the damage and sell the film to Apple TV +, which gave it a new title, Finch and a new streaming arrival date, November 5, 2021.

Originally the official description of the film centered on the title Finch (Tom Hanks), a man who survived an apocalypse who made the Earth uninhabitable by hiding in a bunker with only the company of the Goodyear dog. Finch, worried about his four-legged companion’s survival, began building a robot to teach him how to interact and care for Goodyear when he was gone.

Yesterday Apple TV + released the first official trailer and we discovered something more: as the protagonist himself describes, a stellar flare suddenly hit the Earth, destroying all forms of civilization and above all natural resources. So Finch hides in a bunker, feeling lonely and desperate, until he finds out he has company in the aforementioned Goodyear. So as he adjusts to a desolate world Finch, who is an inventor, creates Jeff (voiced by Caleb Landry Jones, Twin Peaks, 2017), which will aim to protect its creator’s best friend. But the apparent peace is not destined to last: a storm is coming to destroy what remains of their refuge. The only possibility is to cross an unknown world to reach the mountains, to discover a landscape that is as alien as it is not without charm, and just as dangerous. Because there are other survivors and they’re not as good-natured as Finch.

Produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin, directed by Michael Sapochnik who sees in his resume game of Thrones And Altered Carbon, Finch also stars Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Skeet Ulrich, who was part of the cast of Riverdale until recently but that many remember for the unfortunate series Jericho, and will arrive on Apple TV + also from us on November 5th, we leave you with the official trailer.