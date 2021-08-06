the trailer for the Director’s Cut of Francis Ford Coppola’s debut feature

While it appears increasingly unlikely that the Megalopolis project will ever see the light, Coppola continues to rework his old films. After Apocalypse Now, Cotton Club and the latest chapter of the Godfather, now it’s the turn of his debut film.

It has been for some time now that, faced with the apparent impossibility of finding funding for his Megalopolis, project now almost set aside, Francis Ford Coppola he is dedicating himself to re-examining his glorious past filmography.

First it arrived Apocalypse Now: Final Cut, then it was the turn of The Cotton Club Encore, and even more recently than The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, new version de The Godfather – Part III, which you can see streaming on NOW and on other platforms.

Now Coppola signed a Director’s Cut of his debut film, psychological horror Dementia 13, whose new version, too restored in 4K, will debut in the United States on home video on 21 September.

Dated 1963 and released in Italy with the title Terror at the thirteenth hour, Dementia 13 was produced by Roger Corman and written by the same Coppola together with Jack Hill, and tells the story of a family, the Haloran, gathers in its Irish castle to commemorate the death of little Kathleen, who drowned seven years earlier in the lafo of the estate: their stay will be disturbed by strange apparitions of the little girl, of creepy dolls, and an ax-wielding assassin who attacks anyone who tries to investigate what is happening.

This is the trailer for Dementia 13: Director’s Cut:

