the trailer for the doc series about Mark Wahlberg giving life lessons

Mark Wahlberg in the dual capacity of actor and producer of a documentary series on HBO Max entitled Wahl Street, where he illustrates his entrepreneurial activities and his philosophy of life. The trailer.
It is known that actors have, to a large extent, a huge ego. Then when they are successful like Mark Wahlberg, the result may be a six-part documentary series, which will go to HBO Max, titled with obvious pun. Wahl Street, in which the actor essentially demonstrates his talents not only as an actor, but as a father, a role model and a successful entrepreneur. Find below the trailer, to get at least an idea.
This is the official plot of the series, which tells the many exploits of the former Marky Mark, who has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.
The six-episode documentary series gives fans a glimpse into the life of world star Mark Wahlberg, as he addresses the demands of a rigorous filmmaking plan, along with an ever-growing network of diverse businesses including his apparel line, Municipal, La its gym (F45), the Wahlburgers restaurant chain and its production company, Unrealistic Ideas. Along the way, viewers will learn life and business lessons as he faces the many challenges of a global pandemic, seeking to both maintain and expand his vast investments. Whal Street will also introduce you to the cast of colorful characters who make up the entourage of Wahlberg’s life.