News

The trailer for the documentary on Billie Eilish

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

It is called The World’s A Little Blurry and tells the artist in front and behind the scenes, immortalizing his concerts, private moments and more personal reflections. From February 26, 2021 on Apple TV +

The singer was only 17 years old Billie Eilish garnered 141 nominations, 5 Grammy Awards, 137 million social media followers and 55 billion streams. These are the impressive numbers pitted in the trailer of the documentary about her The World’s A Little Blurry, an Apple TV + production that we will see from February. As revealed in the clip released in these hours, the lens immortalizes the artist both during concerts and music awards and in private moments, while dedicating himself to his family or reaching important and very personal goals such as a driving license.

Loading...
Advertisements

Directed by RJ Cutler, director known for documentary The September Issue and the series Nashville, this work wants to show the new face by Billie Eilish, a musician who in recent years has shown great professional maturity and has established herself as a reference point for the new generations, helping to underline the importance of such as acceptance and mental health: “Why do we have to miss people? Why can’t we just accept it? “, she asks herself at a certain point in the car with her mother, who replies: “Because it hurts”. The World’s A Little Blurry will arrive on Apple Tv + on February 26, 2020.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
690
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
557
News

Cinema, all films out in October
462
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
438
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
408
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
358
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
321
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
312
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
283
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top