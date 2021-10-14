The trailer for the documentary on Billie Eilish

It is called The World’s A Little Blurry and tells the artist in front and behind the scenes, immortalizing his concerts, private moments and more personal reflections. From February 26, 2021 on Apple TV +

The singer was only 17 years old Billie Eilish garnered 141 nominations, 5 Grammy Awards, 137 million social media followers and 55 billion streams. These are the impressive numbers pitted in the trailer of the documentary about her The World’s A Little Blurry, an Apple TV + production that we will see from February. As revealed in the clip released in these hours, the lens immortalizes the artist both during concerts and music awards and in private moments, while dedicating himself to his family or reaching important and very personal goals such as a driving license.

Directed by RJ Cutler, director known for documentary The September Issue and the series Nashville, this work wants to show the new face by Billie Eilish, a musician who in recent years has shown great professional maturity and has established herself as a reference point for the new generations, helping to underline the importance of such as acceptance and mental health: “Why do we have to miss people? Why can’t we just accept it? “, she asks herself at a certain point in the car with her mother, who replies: “Because it hurts”. The World’s A Little Blurry will arrive on Apple Tv + on February 26, 2020.