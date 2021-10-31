the trailer for the expansion pack is the most despised ever – Nerd4.life

Than the subscription expansion pack Nintendo Switch Online it was not well received by the players it was easy to guess just by reading the comments on our site, but that his trailer would become the most despised ever on Nintendo’s YouTube channel it wasn’t that obvious. Consider that he snatched this sad record from Metroid Prime: Federation Force for 3DS, probably the most hated Japanese company game ever, the one that no one asked because no one wanted.

Currently the trailer of the expansion pack of Nintendo Switch Online has 100,354 negative votes, against 96,846 of that of Metroid Prime: Federation Force. But what is it that is generating so much bitterness?

Meanwhile, the increased price, to still have titles from many years ago. In particular, the most critical argue, those of Nintendo for Nintendo 64 could be included in the basic subscription, given that the company does not cost anything in licenses. In addition, the problems in the emulation of the Nintendo 64 games, to say of many very bad due to the graphic glitches, the online lag, the lack of support for the emulation of the Controller Pak, as well as much lower than that of free emulators present for years on the market. In fact, it could have been done much better. Much better.