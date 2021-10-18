the trailer for the film directed by George Clooney with Ben Affleck

Prime Video has released the trailer for The Tender Bar, the film directed by George Clooney with Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan which will be released in America before being made available in streaming.

Already starting from trailer The Tender Bar, the new film directed by George Clooney for Prime Video, accompanied by the song of Simon & Garfunkel “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard” won us over. Meanwhile, for the cast, which sees as protagonists Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe and the little rookie Daniel Ranieri. Then for the story, which is the following and is taken from the autobiographical book of the American journalist and writer JR Moehringer:

The Tender Bar: The Official Movie Trailer – HD

JR is a fatherless kid who grows up in a bar whose bartender, his uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of a bunch of bizarre father figures. As the boy’s determined mother (Rabe) fights to give her son the opportunities she has been denied and leaves the ruined house of her quirky father who keeps her grudgingly, JR begins to pursue for fun, albeit with mixed luck. , his romantic and professional dreams, with one foot firmly planted in Uncle Charlie’s bar.

In America The Tender Bar will be released in theaters in Los Angeles and New York on December 17, nationwide on December 22, and will stream on Prime Video on January 7.

