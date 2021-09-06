the trailer for the film with Anna Kendrick from November 27 on Disney +

It’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit, especially if Anna Kendrick has already moved on. The Christmas movie Noelle will arrive in Italy on Disney + on November 27, 2020.

The cast of the film

Written and directed by Marc Lawrence, Noelle stars Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Billy Eichner, Julie Hagerty and Shirley MacLaine. The film is produced by Suzanne Todd with John G. Scotti as executive producer.

Watch the movie trailer

The official synopsis of the film

In the Disney + Christmas comedy Noelle, Santa’s daughter Noelle Kringle (Anna Kendrick) is full of holiday spirit and holiday cheer, but her greatest wish is to accomplish something “important” like her beloved brother Nick Kringle (Bill Hader), who this year will inherit the role of Santa Claus from his father.

When Nick is about to crumble like a piece of gingerbread due to too much stress, Noelle suggests that he take a break and leave … but not seeing her brother come back, Noelle decides to leave the North Pole to find him and bring him back. in time to save Christmas.

The sudden disappearance of the new Santa Claus throws the North Pole into chaos, so much so that Mrs. Kringle (Julie Hagerty) is forced to step in to curb Santa’s temporary hi-tech replacement, cousin Gabe (Billy Eichner). Meanwhile, Noelle along with elf Polly (Shirley MacLaine), the biting but kindhearted nanny of the family, is down south on a search and rescue mission, during which she realizes she has a lot in common with her father. thus beginning to understand the true meaning of Christmas.

Noelle will not be the only Disney + Christmas movie, it will also be released on December 4th Fairy Godmother Wanted with Isla Fisher.