the trailer for the film with Bruce Willis and Megan Fox

“Midnight in the Switchgrass” is the next film he will see among the protagonists Bruce Willis And Megan Fox. There Red Band released the trailer for the film.

Midnight in the Switchgrass: the trailer for the film

Randall Emmett makes his directorial debut working on a screenplay by Alan Horsnall, which stars Bruce Willis Megan Fox as FBI agents Karl Helter and Rebecca Lombardi. While working on a case in Florida, the two discover that their operation has crossed paths with the fury of a notorious serial killer, who has been tracked down for years to no avail by Emile Hirsch Byron Crawford’s Texas Ranger.

Lombardi then volunteers for a sting operation to try and trap the killer, only to find himself captured, forcing Helter and Crawford to team up and try to track down the suspect in a race against time before he claims another victim.

It’s a pretty impressive trailer, but it’s one of those extended promos that seem to reveal a little too much of the plot, but still should appeal to fans of hard-boiled crime story. In addition to the three protagonists, “Midnight in the Switchgrass” is also starring Lukas Haas, Colson Baker, Caitlin Carmichael, Michael Beach, Jackie Cruz And Sistine Stallone.

After taking a break from acting, Megan Fox is back in a big way with “Midnight in the Switchgrass” which marked her ninth project since early 2019. On the other hand, Bruce Willis has appeared in no less than seven films since May last year, with eight more slated for release by the end of 2022.

The film will arrive in selected theaters, on demand and on home video on 27 July

Francesca Reale

11/06/2021