the trailer for the film with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

Posted on
After seeing it in English we can finally take a first look at the Italian trailer of Macbeth, an ambitious reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s classic.

Directed by Joel Coen, the film will feature as protagonists Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

The film will be released on Apple TV + starting January 14, 2022.

Watch the Italian trailer of the film

The film

The cast of Macbeth also includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. The film brings together Coen’s frequent collaborators, including Bruno Delbonnel as director of photography, Mary Zophres as costume designer and Carter Burwell as score writer. Coen, in addition to directing, produces the film with McDormand and Robert Graf.

Macbeth will reunite Frances McDormand and Joel Coen, who in life are husband and wife, after Ave, Cesare! of 2016. Among their other famous collaborations we remember Fargo, Burn After Reading – Spy Proof, The Man Who Wasn’t There, Crossroads of Death, Arizona Junior AndBlood Simple – Easy blood.

Macbeth’s Story

The tragedy (in the original language The Tragedy of Macbeth) is one of Shakespeare’s most famous, studied and loved works, known for being one of the most complex and meaningful works of the English playwright. In fact, it is no coincidence that cinema has often chosen it to reinterpret it.

Set in medieval Scotland, Macbeth it is a story that intertwines the lust for power and its consequences. The protagonist is Macbeth, to whom three Witches make a prophecy: he will become king, but the children of his faithful friend Banquo will reign after him.

From here the protagonist begins to hatch criminal plots to become king, first of all having King Duncan killed by his wife Lady Macbeth and then his friend Banquo with his children, except one …

