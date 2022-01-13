the trailer for the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

The trailer for Uncharted, the new film starring Tom Holland (a veteran of the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Mark Wahlberg.

Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces the crafty young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to audiences in his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). . In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film will hit theaters on February 17, 2022. There will also be a cast Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas.

The plot of the movie

Shrewd thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What begins as a theft becomes a breathtaking race around the world to reach the treasure before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), of which he believes he is the legitimate heir. If Nate and Sully can crack the clues and solve one of history’s oldest mysteries, they’ll find a $ 5 billion treasure and maybe even Nate’s long-missing brother … only if they learn to work together.

The video game series

Indiana Jones style adventure, Uncharted is based on the video game saga of the same name developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

The series follows the story of Nathan Drake, a young treasure hunter and descendant of the explorer Sir Francis Drake. To date, the series has four main chapters and two spin-offs.

Uncharted is the first film adaptation of the series which, since 2007, has fascinated millions of players around the world.