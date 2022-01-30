the trailer for the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

Uncharted: the film with Tom Holland and Mark Walber is based on the iconic PlayStation video game created by Naughty Dog, now has its latest trailer.

What is “Uncharted” about?

Clever thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a lost fortune from Ferdinand Magellan. What begins as a robbery job for the duo becomes a world tour, racing with their bare hands to reach the prize in front of the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes that he and his family are the legitimate heirs. If Nate and Sully manage to decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they will find a $ 5 billion treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother … but only if they can learn to work together.

Cast

The protagonists of the film are in fact, Tom “Spider-Man” Holland in the role of Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg in those of Victor “Sully” Sullivan. The cast is completed by Sophia Ali in the role of Chloe Frazer, companion of adventure and love interest of Nathan, and again, Tati Gabrielle in the role of Braddock and Antonio Banderas in those of the villain, a ruthless treasure hunter. Uncharted will arrive in Italian cinemas on February 17, 2022.

Production

Charles Roven, Avi Arad, and Alex Gartner Ari Arad are the producers of the upcoming Uncharted, whose trip is delayed several times for reasons ranging from the Spider-Man program in Holland to Covid.

Sony, Uncharted: the shooting of the new film is finally over