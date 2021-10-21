News

the trailer for the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

written by Federica Marcucci

21 October 2021

The trailer for Uncharted, adrenaline adventure with protagonists Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film will hit theaters in February 2022. There will also be a cast Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas.

Watch the movie trailer

The plot of the movie

Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces the crafty young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to audiences in his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). . In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

The video game series

Indiana Jones style adventure, Uncharted is based on the video game saga of the same name developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

The series follows the story of Nathan Drake, a young treasure hunter and descendant of the explorer Sir Francis Drake. To date, the series has four main chapters and two spin-offs.

Uncharted is the first film adaptation of the series which, since 2007, has fascinated millions of players around the world.

