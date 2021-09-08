The trailer for “The Girl from Stillwater”, the film with Matt Damon that reminds us of Amanda Knox

An American girl living in Europe is accused of killing her roommate, despite screaming her innocence: it is impossible not to think about the murder of Meredith Kercher and the accusations against the American Amanda Knox (and her boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Reminder).

Instead it is the synthesis, or rather the premise, of The Stillwater Girl (original title Stillwater), the new film with Matt Damon that on 9 September arrives in theaters also in Italy, after good collections in US cinemas where it was released at the end of July.

What The Girl from Stillwater is about

This is the official synopsis of the film, produced by Universal Pictures: “An oil industry worker, played by Damon, leaves Oklahoma for Marseille to visit his daughter, who has ended up in jail for a crime he claims not to have committed. Tested by language barriers, cultural differences and a complex legal system, Bill makes the battle for his daughter’s freedom his mission. Along the way, he develops a friendship with a local woman and her little daughter, who it will lead to broadening one’s gaze and discovering a new and unexpected sense of empathy with the rest of the world “.

Stillwater cast and director

The film is directed by Tom McCarthy, director of, among other things, the Oscar-winning film The Spotlight case, but also of Mr Cobbler and the magic shop (and some episodes of game of Thrones And 13 reasons why), as well as screenwriter of the legendary Pixar animated film Up and actor in several movies and tv series, such as Meet mine, Good night and good luck, Flags of our fathers, Law & Order And The Wire.

McCarthy also wrote the screenplay for The Stillwater Girl, together with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré. Producers of the film are: Steve Golin, Tom McCarhy, Jonathan King, Liza Chasin.

In addition to Matt Damon, in the cast of the film there are Camille Cotin, the French woman with whom he binds the protagonist, and Abigail Breslin, the daughter of the character played by Matt Damon. At just 25 years old, Abigail Breslin already has a very long curriculum: she was the girl (6 years old) of SignsM. Night Shyamalan’s film with Mel Gibson and crop circles; and Breslin was also the young star of Little Miss Sunshine, a role that earned her an Oscar nomination when she was just 10 years old. In his career he then starred in numerous films and TV series, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, NCIS, Ghost Whisperer, Grey’s Anatomy.

The Official Stillwater Trailer

The trailer for The Stillwater Girl it is available in both Italian and English.