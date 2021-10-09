the trailer for the intense spy thriller starring Jessica Chastain and Diane Kruger

In the cast of The 355 we also find Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o and Fan Bingbing

Almost a year after the first trailer, Universal Pictures has released a new taste of the eagerly awaited female spy thriller The 355, an intense adventure with a stellar cast that will be released in theaters in January 2022. The film has been postponed due to the pandemic, it was due to be released this January. Even with a year of delay, the spy thriller is now around the corner and this new trailer seems to herald the arrival of a film worth waiting for!

The stellar cast of the film is composed of: Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, Sebastian Stan and Édgar Ramírez. Jessica Chastain He plays a CIA agent named Mace Brown, who must join forces with some of the best spies in the world to track down a deadly mercenary. One of his allies is a computer specialist from MI6, played by Lupita Nyong’o.

The 355 is directed by the director Simon Kinberg, former writer, director and producer of Dark Phoenix, manufacturer of Deadpool And The Martian and screenwriter and producer of the films X-Men. The screenplay is by Theresa Rebeck (Smash, Trouble) and Kinberg, from a story by Rebeck. The film follows a group of spies from international agencies around the world. The indomitable women will have to work together, overcome their suspicions and conflicts, use their talents to thwart a dangerous attack on the balance of the world. The spies will band together under the code name of “355” (code adopted by the first female spy in the American Revolution).

An all-female thriller with a stellar cast is certainly nothing new in Hollywood, just think of the 2018 blockbuster Ocean’s 8 by Gary Ross starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway Sarah Paulson and Helena Bonham Carter. The only difference is that that group of women were operating on the wrong side of the law.