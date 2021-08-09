The trailer for the miniseries with Michael Keaton on the opioid crisis in the United States

The 8-episode drama will debut in the US on Hulu in October.

On the occasion of the summer TCA Press Tour, the streaming video service Hulu released the first trailer of Dopesick, the long-awaited miniseries from the two Emmy winner Danny Strong (Game Change), directed by the Academy Award winner Barry Levinson (Rain Man: The Rain Man), which offers an ambitious, heartbreaking, and compelling look at the epicenter of America’s battle against opioid addiction.

Dopesick’s plot and cast

Available streaming in the US on October 13, Dopesick tells a story that starts from a Virginia mining community shocked by several cases of addiction and passes through the vestibules of the DEA to get to reveal the opulence and secrets of the laboratories and marketing departments of the great New York pharmaceutical companies. The eight-episode drama explores the stories of families affected by addiction and those of heroes trying to fight this social plague of America, the worst drug epidemic in the country’s history, following the star of Birdman or (The unpredictable virtue of ignorance) Michael Keaton as Samuel Finnix, a Virginia doctor who prescribes OxyContin to his patients without realizing the destructive effects the drug will have on those people and the entire country.

Loading... Advertisements

They also act in the miniseries Peter Sarsgaard (The Killing) as Rick Mountcastle, the Assistant Attorney General; Michael Stuhlbarg (Boardwalk Empire) by Richard Sackler, the head of Purdue Pharma; Will Poulter (The Maze Runner) of Billy, one of the many pharmaceutical representatives who have bribed and lied to doctors; Rosario Dawson (Briarpatch) DEA agent Bridget Meyer; And Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable) of a miner named Betsy.