the trailer for the new comedy thriller with Anna Kendrick

Here is the trailer for The Day Shall Come, the new action comedy starring Anna Kendrick of Pitch Perfect

The Day Shall Come is the new film starring Marchánt Davis, Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, A little favor), Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black) and Denis O’Hare (True Blood, This is us).

Directed by Chris Morris and co-written by him and Jesse Armstrong, the comedy thriller film tells the story of Moses (Marchánt Davis), the penniless preacher of a small community of faithful in Miami who is offered the chance to earn the money he it would save his family from eviction. Moses, however, does not know, but his savior works for the FBI under the direction of agent Kendra Glack (Anna Kendrick), who intends to turn him into a real criminal using his revolutionary ideas in order to gain the consent and the admiration of his boss.

The Day Shall Come premiered at the South by Southwest festival in Austin last March and is expected to hit US theaters on September 27th distributed by IFC Films and in the UK on October 11th with Entertainment One. We still don’t know when the film will arrive in Italy

Here is the official trailer: