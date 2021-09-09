the trailer for the new film of the saga with Keanu Reeves

Red pill or blue pill? Waiting to find out, the saga of Matrix. The film, directed by Lana Wachowski, is called Matrix Resurrections, will arrive in America on December 22 and in Italy in January, distributed by Warner Bros. In the first, spectacular, trailer of the film, we discover that Neo, the historical character played by Keanu ReveesIn addition to not having aged a day, he is also suffering from a strange form of amnesia that does not allow him to focus on all the feats he managed to bring home in the first three films.

“I’m crazy?” at one point Neo asks his therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris.

“We don’t use that word here” replies the psychologist before Neo, tormented by “dreams that weren’t dreams”, meets again Trinity, also played by Carrie-Anne Moss, in a coffee shop. Hence a mix of images, breathtaking fights and latest generation special effects that, with White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane in the background, takes us back to the universe of Matrix. Many new entries that we meet in the trailer: from Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who embodies a character who looks a lot like a younger version of Morpheus, the former star of game of Thrones Jessica Henwick; from Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Christina Ricci, up to Jonathan Groff.

The roles of the first trilogy will be, instead, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt, ready to immerse ourselves in a world that has rightfully entered the history of Hollywood and international cinema. Matrix Resurrections is directed by Lana Wachowski and based on a screenplay written by the director herself with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon. After exceeding one billion dollars globally with the first three films, Wachowski is ready to repeat the miracle, and who knows if this fourth installment does not kick off a new saga.

READ ALSO

«Matrix 4»: Keanu Reeves speaks (finally)

READ ALSO

20 years of «Matrix» in 20 curiosities