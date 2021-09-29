News

The trailer for the new film with Alexandra Daddario | Cinema

The first trailer of Lost Girls & Love Hotels, film starring Alexandra Daddario (San Andreas, Baywatch) directed by William Olsson (An American Affair).

The film is based on the literary work of the same name by Catherine Hanrahan and shows a provocative journey through the darkest alleys of Japan. We follow a passionate story of love and lust from Margaret, an American English teacher, and Kazu, a member of the Yakuza.

The cast also features Takehiro Hira (The Fighter Pilot, The Floating Castle), Carice Van Houten (Game of Thrones), Misuzu Kanno (37 Seconds, Vise) and Kate Easton (What Happened to Bernadette?).

Astrakan Film AB will release the film in select US theaters and on VOD from 4 September. You can see the movie trailer at the top of the page.

Can You Keep a Secret ?, Alexandra Daddario: “The film is fun and it’s made by a team of women” | Rome 2019

We recently saw Daddario in films like Can You Keep a Secret ?, Lost Transmissions, We Summon the Darkness, Mystery at Blackwood Castle, If We Knew Today, Casino House, Baywatch, A Sudden Hurricane, Baked in Brooklyn, The Choice – The Choice and San Andreas.

SOURCE: GeekTyrant


