The trailer for the new Harry Styles movie was released

“Brighton, 1957. Tom (Styles) is a policeman and he is gay. Despite this, Marion (Emma Corrin), a school teacher, falls in love with him. Due to the social constraints of the time, Tom and Marion marry , although Tom is in love with Patrick (David Dawson),” advances the official synopsis of the tape that will reach the platform Prime Video the November 4th.

My Policeman will premiere on the Prime Video platform on November 4.

For four decades Tom and Marion formed a solid marriage, but in the 90s, Patrick – who at the beginning of their relationship was a very close friend – reappears in their lives after suffering a stroke, which is why settles in the couple’s house so they can assist him.

And this new closeness with Tom will make the feelings that they had saved emerge once again.

My Policeman: The Full Cast

Those in charge of interpreting the protagonists in their most mature stage are Linus Roachelike Tom; Gina McKee, like Marion; Y Rupert Everettlike Patrick. The cast is completed by Jack Bandeira, Andrew Tieman, Kadiff Kirwan, Richard Dempsey, Maddie Rice, Dora Davis, Pierre Bergman, Ian Drysdale and Róisín Monaghan.

Harry Style will hit the big screen with "Don't Worry Honey," a film directed by Olivia Wilde.

What’s new from Harry Styles on the big screen

On the other hand, the interpreter of Watermelon Sugar and As It Was will hit the big screen with “Do not worry honey“, a film directed by Olivia Wilde in which she shares the poster with Florence Pugh.

It’s about a psychological thriller in which Styles and Pugh bring to life Alice and Jack, a young couple from the 1950s who live in a community that seems to be perfect and is financed by the mysterious company that he works for.

But when the protagonist begins to get curious about the nature of her partner’s work, she too will begin to see the imperfections of the environment in which they move.

And besides, Styles will continue to be part of the Marvel Universe as ErosThanos’s brother, in at least five movies.