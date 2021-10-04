the trailer for the new miniseries with Kate Winslet

Ten years after his last TV appearance with Mildred Pierce, the miniseries that earned her the Emmy for Best Actress in 2011, Kate Winslet returns to HBO with a new project and another woman to discover. The miniseries is called Mare of Easttown, was developed by Brad Ingelsby and will be broadcast in Italy on Sky and NOW TV in the spring (in America it will debut on HBO Max on April 18). The series, which also sees Winslet as a producer, centers on the character of Mare Sheehan, a detective from a small town in Pennsylvania called to investigate a murder case as she tries to piece together the pieces of her life, hanging by a thread. very thin.

Browse gallery

Mare of Easttown, which promises to investigate the darker side of small provincial communities and how the dramas of the past can resurface with arrogance in our present, counts not only on a big hit like Winslet, but also on a cast of excellence that goes by Guy Pearce (LA Confidential, The Hurt Locker), with whom the actress had previously worked on Mildred Pierce, to Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider), who will play the protagonist’s best friend; by Jean Smart (Watchmen) in the role of Mare’s mother, Helen, ad Evan Peters (WandaVision, Poses, X-Men), here as Colin Zabel, a young detective who will help Mare in the investigation.

With its dark atmospheres and a new Kate Winslet proof of actress, easily aiming for an Emmy nomination next year, maybe winning it like ten years ago, Mare of Easttown promises to keep the viewer glued from start to finish thanks to a compelling story that reveals the very fragile balances that hold together a community torn by suspicion and darkened by deception. Directed by Craig Zobel (The Hunt, Manglehorn, The Leftovers).

READ ALSO

“Mildred Pierce”: Kate Winslet, very good and from Emmy

READ ALSO

Kate Winslet and body shaming: “After Titanic, I felt bullied”